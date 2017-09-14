1 killed in Washington school shooting

A shooting at a high school in Washington State killed one and wounded four. The suspect has been detained, and the wounded were evacuated to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children's Hospital.

According to reports. the gunman burst into Freeman High School, south of Spokane, shortly after 10 AM. Students were quickly evacuated from the scene, while police swept the building and neutralized the shooter. The motives for the shooting are unclear.

Governor Jay Inslee said in a statement that “All Washingtonians are thinking of the victims and their families, and are grateful for the service of school staff and first responders working to keep our students safe. As Spokane County officials continue their investigation to get the answers to the questions so many of us have during these unthinkable tragedies, the Washington State Patrol and all state agencies will do whatever we can to help provide support and comfort in the days and weeks to come.”