'Either national service, or no subsidies'

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman demanded that all haredi Jews draft to the IDF in the wake of Supreme Court ruling.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beitenun) weighed in on the Supreme Court's decision Tuesday to strike down the Draft Law, demanding that every haredi Jew draft to the IDF or do national service.

"Everyone must serve," Liberman said at a Yisrael Beitenu event celebrating the Jewish New Year. "There is no more class A and class B."

"Why can't haredi Jews serve in the army or in national service? "Lieberman asked. "Everyone has challenges."

Liberman said that while he had no intention of focribly drafting anyone, he would impose criminal sanctions on those who refused to draft. "They ask me how I plan on recruit them all?" he asked. "You have to be smart. I'll give anyone who doesn't draft a criminal record, and cut off government subsidies."

Liberman's remarks could signal the start of a coalition crisis. The haredi parties have made it clear that they don't have any intention to draft, and have vowed to pass a law that would limit the Supreme Court from overturning laws.