'It's time to stop the Supreme Court from running wild'

MK Bezalel Smotrich responded to a recent string of Supreme Court rulings that nullified legislation that was passed in the Knesset, such as the amendment to the draft law, and striking down Interior Minister Aryeh Deri's decision to strip convicted terrorists of their residence permits.

The Court also amended the Infiltrators Law, and invalidated the Third Apartment Law last month, that would have imposed taxed those who owned more than two apartments. Smotrich said that there was no reason to serving in the Knesset if the High Court was the real ruler.

"We were elected to govern and if we can't, then it is immoral to continue receiving a government salary" he said. "They elected us to deal with the problem of the infiltrators, in order to make economic policy, and to fight terrorism. If we we aren't allowed to then we should resign."

Smotrich protested that "in recent months the High Court of Justice has removed any restraint, and has been trampling democracy and has scorned the Knesset, the coalition, and the people. It began by striking down the Infiltrators Law three separate times, and continued their gross interference with the Third Apartment Law, by invoking an obscure procedural process."

The haredi parties held an emergency meeting on Wednesday where they voiced sentiments similar to Smotrich's. Interior Minister Aryeh Deri was particularly harsh with his criticism, arguing that the Supreme Court was intervening in issues where it was not authorized to rule. "They are intervening constantly" he said. "With legislators, people can vote them out every four years, and new people can make laws. It can't be that we spend millions of shekels to get elected, and then someone else in reality is controlling what is going on here."