How does the IDF prepare for Rosh Hashana?

IDF preparations for the Jewish New Year includes buying 14 tons of apples and 2 tons of honey.

The IDF is heavily preparing for Rosh Hashana.

On the eve of Rosh Hashana, IDF soldiers and commanders will be seated at bases and outposts, both in the ground forces and at air and sea, and will celebrate the Jewish New Year together.

The IDF Food Center is preparing a special and and unusual meal in preparation for the holiday, and has purchased 10 tons of fish, 55 tons of turkey and chicken, and 21 tons of beef. No Rosh Hashana would be complete without the traditional apple and honey, and the IDF has bought 14 tons of apples and about 2 tons of honey.

In addition, this year, 2,000 prepared meals will be provided for troops that cannot have the traditional meal, such as soldiers stationed in small outposts and Navy boats.

The IDF is making a special effort to supply the symbolic foods that Jews eat on Rosh Hashana, buying two tons of dried fruits, seven tons of pomegranates and about five and a half tons of fresh dates.