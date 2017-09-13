Danon begins term as UN General Assembly Vice President

With the opening of the 72nd Regular Session of the United Nations General Assembly this week, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon has begun serving as a Vice President of the General Assembly. Danon will preside over a General Assembly session for the first time when Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addresses the UN next Tuesday (September 19).

Ambassador Danon was elected to this position as a representative of the Western European and Others (WEOG) regional group. In addition to presiding over GA meetings, Danon will take part in setting the Assembly’s agenda, as well as oversee rules and decorum during sessions.

“I am proud to represent Israel in this important role that reinforces our position as an equal partner at the UN,” Danon said. “We have proven once again that there is no role we cannot fulfill in the world’s most important international organization,” the Ambassador concluded.