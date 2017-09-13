Training accident in the Golan

A tank overturned on Wednesday morning during a training exercise in the Golan Heights.

Three soldiers were lightly injured.

Initial investigations show the tank veered inexplicably from its path and overturned. The IDF is investigating whether the accident was caused by human error or negligence by the tank staff.

On Friday, an IDF soldier was severely injured when a grenade exploded during a training exercise at the Shivta base in southern Israel.

The soldier was evacuated to a military clinic and subsequently taken to the Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva, where it was determined his hand needed to be amputated. Until the initial investigation is completed, grenades will not be used in training exercises.