Bennett only Security Cabinet member attending IDF drill

As other Cabinet members turn down invitation to IDF simulation of war with Hezbollah, Jewish Home chairman attends alone.

The IDF invited Security Cabinet members to its upcoming discussion and drill simulating war with Hezbollah. However, only Jewish Home Chairman and Education Minister Naftali Bennett chose to attend.

The drill would include a discussion and an important briefing with IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot.

According to a Yediot Ahronot report, senior IDF and Defense Ministry officials expressed shock at the lack of interest.

"This is a demonstration of a lack of seriousness and responsibility on the Cabinet's part," Yediot Ahronot said. "The fact is that during the briefing [with Eizenkot] the Cabinet was supposed to receive an overview of all the central threats facing Israel."

The eight Cabinet members were scheduled to receive a special briefing and important and sensitive information from Eizenkot, Northern Command General Commanding Officer Yoel Strik, Corps Commander Tamir Heyman, and division commanders.

Both Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) and Construction Minister Yoav Galant (Kulanu) are currently abroad. However, the other five Security Cabinet members chose not to attend the drill, without giving a clear reason for the decision.