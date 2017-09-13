'I will lead the Likud to victory in 2019'

Netanyahu rejects reports that he plans to end his political career, says he intends to win the 2019 elections.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who is on a state visit to Argentina, on Tuesday rejected reports in Israel that he intends to dissolve the Knesset and hold elections that will be a kind of "referendum" in the wake of the police investigations against him.

Speaking at a press conference in Buenos Aires, Netanyahu said, "It's nonsense. I'm not going to go to elections. I intend to complete this term and lead the Likud to a big victory in the 2019 elections."

Netanyahu stressed that support for the Likud remains strong.

"You have to come and see. Not just at conferences, walk with me in the street and you’ll see it. I do not remember such support since 1996. I see tremendous strength, there is no other word to describe it,” the Prime Minister said.

He was referring to comments by unnamed Likud sources who claimed earlier on Tuesday that Netanyahu plans on announcing the end of his political career.

Netanyahu is currently under investigation in Case 1000 and Case 2000.

In Case 1000, Netanyahu is suspected of receiving gifts from billionaire benefactors, including from Israeli-born Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan, who last week was questioned in London in connection with the case.

In Case 2000, Netanyahu is suspected to have formed a deal with Yediot Aharonot publisher Arnon “Noni” Mozes that would have seen Netanyahu advance legislation to close down the Sheldon Adelson-owned Israel Hayom, in return for more favorable coverage from Yediot Aharonot.

Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing and has repeatedly stressed regarding the investigations: "There will be nothing because there was nothing."