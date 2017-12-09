The fountain and the heart of the world

Preparing for the anniversary of the creation of man

As the year 5777 winds to a close, this week's edition of Temple Talk focuses on man's eternal desire to form a close relationship with the Creator.

Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman examine this aspect of the month of Elul, exploring a fascinating parable of the great Rebbe Nachman of Breslov, and finding the overwhelming connections between this week's double Torah reading of Nitzavim-Vayelech and the upcoming days of Rosh HaShana.

Plus: Time to register to attend the West Texas Holy Temple Conference this November.