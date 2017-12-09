'Our father, deal kindly with us'

The Yomim Noraim (High Holidays) are when we look back on the events of the past year, look forward to the sweetness of the coming year, then look up to our creator with the words Avinu Malkeinu (Our Father, our King) Asei Imonu Tzedaka Vchesed Vehoisheinu (do with us charity and kindness and save us). More than a prayer, asking Hashem to fill the coming year with his kindness and generosity, Avinu Malkeinu is an affirmation of our faith-- that even though we are looking back on a year with no shortage of tragedy and suffering, our faith helps us accept it as “Tzedaka Vchesed V’Hosheynu”. We may not understand precisely how, but we are confident that one day we WILL be able to look back at these events and see in them Hashem’s remarkable kindness.

This new tune to Avinu Malkeinu titled “Tate Oy Tatenyu (Yiddish for 'Our father'),” was composed by R’ Pinchas Wolf, a 71 year old Detroit native. A few years ago, when most people R’ Pinchas’s age look to “slow down a bit and relax“, R’ Pinchas undertook producing and releasing the 200+original compositions he had written over the years. In the last year and a half R’ Pinchas has already released two albums featuring his very special music as performed by some of the top artists in Jewish music

As the Yomim Noraim are almost upon us, R’ Pinchas felt it was the ideal time to release this stirring new niggun (tune) accompanied by an equally stirring performance courtesy of the incomparable Shlomo Simcha. Tate Oy Tatenyu will be featured on the upcoming Shirei Pinchas 3 due to be released in time for Chanukah. To fully convey the “soul” of the song and ensure that it connects with the broadest listener base possible, R’ Pinchas enlisted the talents of David Lennik of Better World Productions. Using the world famous Bialystoker shul as a backdrop , Lennik and his team elevated R’ Pinchas’ already stellar nigun and Shlomo Simcha's poignant performance into a world class, timeless message of Emunah (faith), and Bitachon (trust)that will help the listener gain an invaluable new perspective just in time for the new year.