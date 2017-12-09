Lapid: We're done being suckers

Yesh Atid party chairman Yair Lapid praised the Supreme Court decision to strike down the exemptions to IDF service received by haredi yeshiva students.

"I was in the Knesset when they canceled the law for the Equality of the Burden. You know what the most amazing thing is? It's the same people. Netanyahu, Ayelet Shaked. Bennett. The same people who passed the law with us were the ones who cancelled it," Lapid said at a special press conference in Tel Aviv Tuesday evening.

"Then the government changed and they went and voted exactly the opposite. And when you ask them why, they say 'Because before Lapid forced us, and now Litzman forced us.' Do they have no shame? On such a subject? These are our children. This is our army," Lapid said.

Lapid turned to Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and said, "It's in your hands, you are responsible for the IDF. You have to convene a press conference today and say, 'Everyone enlists. They all serve in the army. Otherwise there will be no government."

MK Lapid criticized the Labor Party. "We will not forget how they fled the plenum when we voted for equality in the burden. We will remember them forever. They satwith Aryeh Deri and hugged each other in a side hall, so that everyone would see that they did not vote in favor of enlistment in the IDF."

According to Lapid, the Supreme Court's decision was justice "not for us, not for Yesh Atid. It did justice for every child in Israel who took a large backpack and went to the army base, and who then got on the bus and went to serve his homeland."

“Values won today. The spirit of the army won today. Our soldiers won today,” Lapid declared. “We have started to change the game. This is why we got into politics.”

"Enlistment to the IDF is for everyone, not just for suckers who do not have a party in the coalition."