Baby boy born to Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump announced the birth of a grandson Tuesday.

Trump congratulated his son Eric and daughter-in-law Lara on the birth of their son. The baby is named after his father.

The child is Trump's ninth grandchild, and the first child born to Eric and Lara Trump.

The president congratulated the couple on his Twitter account. "Congratulations to Eric & Lara on the birth of their son, Eric "Luke" Trump this morning!"