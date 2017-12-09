National Guardsman threatens to kill US Vice President

US National Guardsman offers to kill Mike Pence during Vice President's visit to memorial for 9/11 crash victims.

A Pennsylvania National Guardsman was arrested after he threatened to murder US Vice President Mike Pence, the New York Post reported.

William Dunbar, 22, was on duty at an Army National Guard Training Center when he was heard saying “If someone pays me enough money, I will kill the vice president.”

Pence visited Somerset county, Pennsylvania Monday to attend a ceremony to pay respects to the passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed in a field after being hijacked on September 11, 2001.

Dunbar made the threats twice Saturday, according to witnesses. The witnesses reported the threats to his commanding officer.

Dunbar was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and making terrorist threats. Both crimes are considered misdemeanors. He was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for evaluation and then to prison. He is being held on $250,000 bail.