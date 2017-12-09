Commander reprimanded after 20 soldiers injured by grenade

A company commander in the armored corps was reprimanded, and a platoon commander and a soldier were sent to prison for five days following an incident involving a live grenade two weeks ago, according to a report by journalist Roy Sharon.

Twenty soldiers were lightly injured when a smoke grenade exploded during a training exercise at the Shizafon base in the Negev.

The grenade detonated as the soldiers leaped into the exercise. Twenty soldiers were evacuated to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva for medical treatment.

An IDF soldier was seriously injured last week in another grenade explosion during a training exercise at the Shivta base in southern Israel.

The Commander of the GOC Army Headquarters, Kobi Barak, ordered the establishment of a team of experts to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

It was also decided to stop using grenades during training exercises until the initial investigation is concluded.