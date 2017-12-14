'Next confrontation will end decisively in Israel's favor'

DM visits Northern Corps exercise: 'Reminder to anyone who schemes to harm Israel's security and sees IDF's ability and power.'

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman today (Tuesday) visited the IDF's northern corps exercise, Or Hadgan.

During the visit, the Defense Minister was briefed on the exercise and toured some of the participating units.

He was accompanied by Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot, Defense Ministry Director General (res.) Udi Adam, and Northern Command Chief General Yoel Struck.

"The only thing that will prevent the next war is the IDFs strength and its deterrent power," claimed Liberman. "This exercise constitutes a significant step in preparing the IDF for a confrontation in the north should we need it, and I am pleased to receive an impression of the readiness, determination, and professionalism in the various units and among the commanders."

"This exercise is also a reminder to anyone planning to harm the security of the citizens of Israel, that the next confrontation, if it breaks out, will decisively end in favor of the IDF and the State of Israel," the Defense Minister stressed.

Earlier in the day, President Reuven Rivlin visited Brigade 226, the Reserves Paratroopers Brigade of Division 319, the Reserve Division of the Northern Command and one of the main divisions participating in the Army Corps exercise currently underway.

As part of the visit, Rivlin heard an overview of the Or Hadgan exercise's progress.

צילום: מארק ניימן/ לע"מ ריבלין בביקור בתרגיל הגיס

During his visit the President participated in a situation assessment together with Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, Brig. Gen. 319 Brig. Gen. Nadav Lotan, and Commander of the 226th Brigade, Colonel Yaron Sharoni.

The president then proceeded to a strategic observation point overlooking wide areas of northern Israel, from which he reviewed the division and received up-to-date briefings from division commanders.

"The IDF's preparedness is very important for the entire Israeli home front. IDF readiness provides security to Israel's citizens," said the president. "Most of Israel's citizens are not aware of the new era in which we live, and that is good. The next war will be very different, both in terms of the enemy we face and in terms of the tasks we must undertake," said Rivlin.