President of Israel visits paratroopers participating in Northern Corps exercise: 'It's important for us to know that you're ready.'

President Reuven Rivlin visited Brigade 226, the Reserves Paratroopers Brigade of Division 319, the Reserve Division of the Northern Command and one of the main divisions participating in the Army Corps exercise currently underway.

As part of the visit, Rivlin heard an overview of the Or Hadgan exercise's progress, which has been taking place in the north for the past week.

During his visit the president participated in a situation assessment together with Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, Brig. Gen. Nadav Lotan, and Commander of the 226th Brigade, Colonel Yaron Sharoni.

The president then proceeded to a strategic observation point overlooking wide areas of northern Israel, from which he reviewed the division and received up-to-date briefings from division commanders.

"The IDF's preparedness is very important for the entire Israeli home front. IDF readiness provides security to Israel's citizens," said the president. "Most of Israel's citizens are not aware of the new era in which we live, and that is good. The next war will be very different, both in terms of the enemy we face and in terms of the tasks we must undertake.

"In the next war, we will have to make sure that we are prepared and protected and that we have made necessary adjustments in our preparedness. It is important for us as citizens to know that you are ready." The president thanked the forces and said: "This exercise indicates the willingness, freshness, innovation, and readiness of the IDF, and for this I came to thank you on behalf of the entire nation.

"The IDFs reserve forces are a central part of the State of Israel's ability to defend, from near and far, daily life in the State of Israel," he said.