Human rights NGOs refuse to help Arab victims of PA torture

In July, the Jerusalem District Court gave an unprecedented ruling stating that the Palestinian Authority (PA) was responsible for the unlawful detention and torture of collaborators with Israel since the 1990's, which cleared the way for victims to file a lawsuit against the PA.

However, the lawyers representing the plaintiffs - all of whom are Arabs - were faced with a problem: Every human rights organization they turned to for assistance in finding a doctor to determine damages refused to help them. "Every NGO we turned to refused to help us. They said they only assist people that sue Israel" attorney Barak Kedem told NRG.

Kedem added that finding the right medical support was crucial in the effort to sue the PA for damages resulting from the torture his clients experienced. "These are people that are suffering from several disabilities, including ones of the physical, psychiatric, and urological nature" he said.

Human rights organizations in Israel are often criticized for their one-sided approach to the conflict, In 2016, Ezra Nawi, who identifies as a 'human rights activist', was documented admitting that collects information on Palestinian Arabs interested in selling land to Jews and has them executed by the Palestinian Authority (PA).

In February, Israel announced that they will stop issuing work visas to Human Rights Watch staff, accusing the group of being "fundamentally biased" against it.