IDF Rabbinate holds special Shabbat for bereaved families

The IDF Rabbinate held a special Shabbat at a hotel for religious families of soldiers who were killed in action during their military service.

Over 140 families participated in the event, which was held in Hadera, and featured well known speakers, such as journalist Noah Yaron-Dayan, and Professor Daniel Hershkowitz. The families were also treated to a concert with singer Yonatan Razel and the IDF band.

The IDF puts in a large effort to help the families of soldiers that were killed in action, taking them out for 'fun days', and keeping in contact with them throughout the years.

IDF Chief Rabbi Brigadier General Eyal Karim said that "the holiday season is a complex and emotionally charged period. Along with the joy of the holiday, with all its prayers and meals, the longing and the pain does not disappear. The joy will never be complete"

"We do not enter the holidays alone, we all enter together."

The representative of the bereaved families said that "this Shabbat always fills us with strength, and we wait for it all year."