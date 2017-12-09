Erdan: Terror must be dealt a fatal blow

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) spoke on Monday at the 17th annual International Conference of the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT) of the Interdisciplinary Center (IDC) Herzliya.

Erdan addressed three main topics in his speech: The fight against incitement with an emphasis on incitement on the Internet, shortening the response time to terror attacks, and demonstrating zero tolerance towards terrorist organizations and other inciting elements.

"The international community must work together to formulate the norms and procedures that will define how companies should act to proactively remove inciting content as well as in response to requests from law enforcement agencies," he said.

"I can tell you that in the last three months I have had discussions on this issue with my colleagues in the United States, Canada, Britain and the European Union, and there is great willingness to act," added Erdan.

Regarding the issue of shortening the time it takes to respond to terror attacks, Erdan said, “It is important that the citizens, as well as the potential terrorists, feel the presence of the police, so I removed the policemen from the patrol cars and increased the number of policemen at the checkpoints.”

"I also instructed the police to go back to all the neighborhoods that had been abandoned for many years. We are also developing networks of smart cameras that will know not only to identify incidents that are occurring, but also faces and suspicious behavior patterns, as well as weapons concealed on a person's body."

"Experience shows that armed civilians in the vicinity of a terrorist attack often succeed in ending the incident within a short time," he added.

Erdan continued and said that there should be zero tolerance toward terrorist organizations and inciting elements.

"Just as we have outlawed the Islamic Movement and the Mourabitoun, similar extremist organizations must be banned all over Europe. In the campaign against incitement, as well, there is a need for a clear and uniform international voice. We must shut down organizations and channels that spread incitement to violence and hatred of ISIS and stop the funding by Western governments to the Palestinian Authority as long as it incites to terrorism and violence.”

"We can analyze the reasons for terrorist attacks and the significance of inflammatory statements, but at the end of the day, the free world we must declare clearly - terrorism is terrorism, and incitement to terrorism is incitement to terrorism. Terror cannot be accepted in any case, and it must be fought everywhere," he stressed.

Erdan said that he plans to hold an international conference of internal security ministers at the beginning of the upcoming year in order to strengthen cooperation between the various countries and to formulate joint initiatives to fight terror and incitement.

"If we are able to cooperate and make the necessary changes, we can deal a severe blow to terrorism and ensure a safer world. This is our duty to the 9/11 terror victims and to the victims who have fallen since then,” he concluded.