Deri interrogated for 7 hours: 'Everything will be fine'

Interior Minister questioned for third time in corruption investigation. 'I answered all their questions in detail.'

Interior Minister and Shas leader Aryeh Deri was questioned for seven hours Monday by the police Lahav 433 unit. Deri was questioned by the unit for the third time.

"I have now finished another investigation," said Deri on Twitter after leaving the Lahav 433 office in Lod. "Again, I answered all the questions in great detail. With G-d's help, everything will be good, and it will be a wonderful day for the entire Jewish people.

The investigation centers on suspicions that an association belonging to Deri's family illegally received state funds which were under his control.