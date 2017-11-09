Heat turns oppressive as summer draws to a close

As summer ends, Israel prepares for another heat wave - scheduled to last most of the week.

Summer officially ends in ten days, but Israelis all over the country will suffer oppressive heat, Israel's Meteorological Service warned.

Monday will see a slight rise in temperatures, with the heat becoming more oppressive. Temperatures will be higher than seasonal average. Israel's inland and mountainous regions will be hot and dry, while the coast will be muggy. Monday night will be partly cloudy to clear.

Tuesday will be hot and dry in most areas of Israel, and muggy along the coast. The heat will be heavy to oppressive in most of the country.

Wednesday will see a slight drop in temperatures, but they will remain above seasonal average. Most of Israel will be hot and dry, and the coast will be muggy. In most areas of Israel, the heat will be oppressive.

Thursday's weather will be clear or partly cloudy. Temperatures will drop, and the heat will become significantly less oppressive.