Is illegal Bedouin building in the Negev a threat?

The “Kan” broadcasting corporation published today, Wednesday, a video about the phenomenon of illegal Bedouin construction in the Negev.



At the beginning of the video, reporter Oded Harush quoted statements by people warning of the phenomenon - but he was quick to dispel panic. According to him, “only 50 percent” of the 90,000 residents of the Bedouin areas in the Negev live in illegal structures, and they occupy “only 5 percent” of the Negev.



"I suggest taking things in proportion. [The illegal Bedouin construction] is not a threat to the Negev and certainly not to the State of Israel," he said.

Harosh claimed that the reason for the phenomenon of illegal construction is because Bedouin society has nothing to lose, as recognized and legal villages are not taken care of and even neglected.



He even justified the illegal way they chose as "a simple calculation of citizens doing cost-benefit analysis."