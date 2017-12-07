Man steals 1.4 million shekels from town

Former town secretary steals 1.4 million shekels in profit from crops and town - and uses it to vacation abroad.

The northern district prosecutor submitted an indictment against Haim Amor to the Nazareth District Court.

Amor previously served as the secretary and treasurer of the northern town of Mishmar Hayarden, as well as Mevo'ot HaHermon Regional Council Head.

He is accused of stealing 1.4 million shekels from the Mishmar Hayarden treasury, as well as from the agricultural revenue.

According to the indictment, Amor used his position to fraudulently steal 1,322,550 shekels between 2009-2014, and did not inform or receive permission from any of the town's members. He used 133 checks and one bank transfer to transfer money from the town and crop profits to his own bank account. He is also accused of signing checks and transferring money in the town's name.

In order to "justify" his theft, the accused used fictitious receipts, which were shown the the town's accountant and presented the stolen money as if it had been paid to various contractors, for work which was never done.

The accused also contacted various contractors who knew his role in the regional council and the Planning and Building Committee. Those contractors gave him fictitious invoices as a bribe, on condition that he use his position to favor them in future transactions.

Amor is currently being charged with "theft by a public figure" to the tune of 1.4 million shekels, which were "justified" with fictitious receipts received as a bribe from contractors who wished to bribe him.

He used the money to buy cars, take vacations abroad, settle his debts with the Israeli authorities, and buy food, electric appliances, and even gifts for the weddings of close family and friends.

The indictment charges Amor with theft by a public figure, money laundering, taking bribes, and writing false entries in a corporation's documents. The contractors involved are being charged with writing false entries in a corporation's documents, money laundering, and bribery.