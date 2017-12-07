Police find preschooler sitting on porch rail

Parents leave 4-year-old alone 'because they had to go to work.'

Israel Police on Tuesday received a report that a 4-year-old boy was seen sitting on a window rail in the central city of Yavne.

Israel Police officers hurried to the scene, and saw a four-year-old sitting on the rail of his porch, alone and crying. They broke into the apartment and rescued the child, taking him with them to the police station.

Initial investigations showed that the child did not want to leave for preschool, and since the parents needed to work, they left the apartment and gave the child a cellular phone with which to call them.

The parents, both Sudanese citizens in their 30s, were released after the investigation.

The case has been reported to Israel's welfare services.