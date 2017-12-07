5-year old stung by deadly scorpion in southern Israel

A five-year old boy from a Bedouin town in the Negev was stung by a scorpion Wednesday morning, marking the third time over the past 24-hours that a child has been attacked by the poisonous arachnids.

The child was brought to the MDA emergency care center in Arad, where medical staff provided first aid, then evacuated him by ambulance to the Soroka Medical Center in Beer Sheva. The boy has been listed in moderate condition following the sting.

Late Tuesday night, a two-year old girl from another Bedouin town in the Negev was stung by a scorpion. She was evacuated to Soroka in serious condition.

Earlier on Tuesday, a toddler from a Bedouin town near Arad was evacuated to Soroka in serious condition after being stung by a scorpion.

All three of the children were stung by “deathstalker” scorpions, also known as the Israeli Yellow Scorpion.

Unlike other scorpions in Israel, the Israeli Yellow Scorpion has venomous sting that can be potentially fatal. The Israeli Yellow Scorpion is one of the most deadly varieties of scorpions in the world.