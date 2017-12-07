Terror abettors to be indicted for aiding murder of policewoman

Police to charge Jerusalem Arab, PA Arab with helping to bring terrorists responsible for murder of Hadas Malka into Jerusalem.

Israel Police are expected to file indictments Wednesday against two Arabs responsible for aiding three terrorists who murdered an Israeli Border Police officer in a combination shooting-stabbing attack in June.

A police spokesman said that authorities will charge a resident of Isawiya, an Arab neighborhood in Jerusalem, and a resident of the Palestinian Authority, with aiding the terrorists, after the two helped three illegally enter the capital.

Hadas Malka, 23, from Givat Azar, was killed when two of the terrorists opened fire near Damascus Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem on June 16th. During the shooting, a third terrorist attacked Malka, stabbing her repeatedly.

After the attack, police collected evidence and testimony regarding the terrorists’ crossing into Jerusalem, and linked the two suspects to the illegal entry, which occurred on the day prior to the attack.

Police took the two suspects into custody for questioning, and on Wednesday announced their intention to filed indictments for criminal negligence resulting in death.

The suspects reportedly helped organize groups of PA Arabs looking to sneak into the capital, smuggling them in for a fee.