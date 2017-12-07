2 terrorists killed, 2 wounded after shooting, bomb attack

IDF special force comes under attack in PA city of Jenin. Soldiers return fire, kill two terrorists, wound two.

An IDF special forces unit operating in the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Jenin in Samaria was attacked by terrorists early Wednesday morning.

The soldiers, from the elite Maglan commando unit, were searching for wanted terror suspects in Jenin when they came under fire. A group of terrorists shot at the Maglan force and hurled explosive devices, prompting the soldiers to return fire.

Two terrorists were eliminated by the IDF fire, while two others were wounded, Channel 10 has reported. Sources in the Palestinian Authority say one of the wounded is in serious condition, the other in moderate condition.

An army spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying that the soldiers were forced to defend themselves after they were attacked.

"Palestinian gunmen opened fire at the forces and assailants hurled explosive devices at the forces" operating in the camp.”

An IDF spokeswoman reported that no soldiers were injured in the attack.

In other IF operations overnight, 21 wanted suspects from across Judea and Samaria were arrested, including 18 individuals suspected in terror attacks against Israeli civilians and security forces.