'The Supreme Court judges must stop interfering'

MK Shuli Mualem-Refaeli (Jewish Home) on Tuesday evening responded to the opinion prepared by the Defense Ministry on the Regulation Law, which found that the law helps Palestinian Arabs in Judea and Samaria as much as it helps Jews.

According to the opinion, which was published by Channel 2 News, since the Regulation Law was enacted, there has been a significant decrease in the scope of the demolitions of Palestinian Arab homes in Judea and Samaria.

"Despite the attempts to compare the Regulation Law to apartheid, reality shows the opposite: It is an egalitarian law. If a house was built in good faith, it is impossible to destroy it," Mualem-Refaeli said.

"The judges of the Supreme Court must make the right decision, stop interfering with the work of the Knesset and keep this just law in place. In addition, I suggest that the law enforcement authorities focus on the illegal construction that is carried out in bad faith by the Palestinian Authority, while attempting to take over land and establish facts on the ground,” she added.

MK Betzalel Smotrich, one of the initiators of the law, said earlier following the publication of the opinion, "The Defense Ministry's opinion proves that the Regulation Law is an egalitarian and constitutional law, and that contrary to the false claims of its opponents, it is not a discriminatory law. Now I expect the attorney general to demonstrate public integrity and courage and remove his opposition to the law."

"The opinion also exposes the hypocrisy of opponents of the law who would not have thought of destroying illegal Palestinian Arab construction, and only a few weeks ago the Security Cabinet decided to whitewash 20,000 illegal Arab structures in Area C. For many years, the selective enforcement [of property and construction laws] has been enforced only against Jews in Judea and Samaria," he added.