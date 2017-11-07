Chief Rabbi regrets Rabbi Yehoshua Fass blacklist inclusion

'The Chief Rabbi very much values all your endeavors, and has instructed all those involved in this matter to act accordingly.'

Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Lau, met today (Tuesday) with Rabbi Yehoshua Fass in order to express his sadness and dismay at the inclusion of Rabbi Fass’s name on an unauthorized list published by the Chief Rabbinate earlier this week. The list includes names of Diaspora Rabbis whose authority has been allegedly questioned by the Chief Rabbinate with regards to verifying Jewish identity.

Rabbi Lau expressed his regret to Rabbi Fass and explained that he was not aware of the existence of this list and certainly not of its publication, and that it was released without his consent. "I regret that this incident may have called your reputation into question. The Chief Rabbinate recognizes and appreciates you as a Rabbi and all that you have done for the Jewish people." Chief Rabbi Lau added that he has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.

Rabbi Fass, who co-founded Nefesh B'Nefesh, which has assisted over 50,000 Olim to Israel over the past 15 years, said after the meeting: "The Rabbinate should serve as a shining example of unity and connectivity within Judaism and promote its positive values in order to bridge any divides and prevent Sinat Chinam (baseless hatred)."

In addition, Rabbi Fass expressed his sincerest hope that the matter be resolved immediately, and that a healing process will begin to develop between the Chief Rabbinate and Rabbinic leaders across the world.

A translation of the original Hebrew letter follows: