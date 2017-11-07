Qatar vows to continue to support Hamas

Qatar defies pressure from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states, says it will continue to fund projects for Hamas terrorist group.

Qatar's envoy to Gaza said Tuesday Doha was committed to funding projects in the Hamas-run enclave, despite pressure from Saudi Arabia and others who accuse it of supporting extremism and terrorism.

Speaking in Gaza City alongside a top UN official, Mohammed al-Amadi said Qatar would continue to fund projects in Gaza, despite the "siege" imposed by Saudi Arabia and its allies in recent weeks.

"We came to assure you we stood and will continue to stand with the besieged Palestinian people and we will continue with the reconstruction process," he told a news conference.

"The policy of Qatar is to support the people and the official government. We do not support Hamas, we support Hamas as a part of the Palestinian people."

On June 5, Saudi Arabia and its allies severed all diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing the gas-rich state of bankrolling "extremist" groups, including Hamas.

Islamist terrorist movement Hamas has ruled Gaza since 2007 and maintains it stated goal of destroying Israel.

Qatar pledged $1 billion to reconstruct Gaza after the 2014 war with Israel, the largest single pledge.

Speaking alongside Amadi, Nickolay Mladenov, UN envoy for the Middle East, thanked Qatar for the "commitments you have shown over many years to assist the people of Gaza."