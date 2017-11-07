Donald Trump Jr. releases 'entire email chain' of Russia meeting

President's son releases all emails relating to setting up of meeting with Russian lawyer to receive information on Hillary Clinton.

Donald Trump Jr., the son of US President Donald Trump, released what he said was the “entire email chain” of the conversations in which he set up a meeting with a Russian attorney shortly after his father had won the Republican nomination for president.

The correspondence took place between Trump Jr. and British publicist Rob Goldstone, and appeared to show that the lawyer offered to provide incriminating information against Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Goldstone set up the meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, whom he identified in the emails as "The Russian government attorney who is flying over from Moscow."

The first email, reportedly from Goldstone, read: "The Crown prosecutor of Russia met with his father Aras this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father."

Another email read: "This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump -- helped along by Aras and Emin."

Trump Jr. said in a statement Tuesday that he knew and trusted the aforementioned Emin because they had met while helping to organize the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Russia.

Trump Jr. met Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower on June 9, 2016. His brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, was also present at the meeting.

Veselnitskaya denied having "any damaging or sensitive information about Hillary Clinton" or offering such information to Trump Jr. in an interview with NBC.

There is nothing in the emails which would suggest that Trump Jr. was aware of any Russian plot to hack and disrupt the 2016 presidential election.