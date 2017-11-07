Ya'alon: Netanyahu will be indicted

Former Defense Minister says at least one investigation against PM will end with an indictment, says he plans to run for PM himself.

Former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon stated in an interview with CNN reporter Christiane Amanpour that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will definitely be indicted in at least one of the investigations against him.

Amanpour posted several tweets about the interview, which will be broadcast later tonight.

According to Amanpour, Ya'alon believes that the number of investigations against the prime minister guarantees that at least one will end in an indictment. "Netanyahu’s former defense minister, @bogie_yaalon, predicts Bibi will be indicted. “Too many issues are under investigation,” he tells me."

She also wrote that Ya'alon is preparing a run for the premiership. ".@bogie_yaalon resigned as defense minister last year and has announced he is prepared to run against Netanyahu."

A former IDF general was arrested and a former navy commander was questioned today in the so-called 'Submarine Affair,' an alleged corruption scandal involving a submarine deal with Germany which reportedly involves people close to Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Ya'alon had previously threatened to 'go public' with what he knows of the alleged scandal if Netanyahu is not indicted.

"The entire matter of the ship and German shipyard is dirty, and if there is no indictment, I will go public and tell everything," Ya'alon said in an interview with journalist Lior Dayan (Hot.) this past May.