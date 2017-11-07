Hundreds to pray tonight at Prophet Joshua Bin Nun's tomb

Hundreds of worshipers will arrive Tuesday night at the tomb of the Biblical Prophet Joshua Bin Nun, situated in the village of Kifl Hareth near the city of Ariel.

Entrance to the site is made possible once every few months by coordination and escort of the army and security forces. Tonight the entrance to the grave was secured by fighters of the Duchifat Battalion of the Kfir Brigade, which are carrying out operations in the Ephraim region.

The regional defense officer of the Efraim Brigade, Maj. Ilan Mandrich, noted, "Several times a year, the brigade enables entry to the tomb in order to allow prayers to take place there."

According to him, "Visits to the village are organized to allow orderly coordination with the brigade, for maintaining order in the area and to ensure safety of the worshipers.

"There is continuous and close cooperation with the settlements, and the brigade works every day to ensure the security of the residents," stressed Mandrich.