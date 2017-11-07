5-year-old Itai David's dream come true

Boy meets today with Border Police Commander Major General Yaakov (Kobi) Shabtai at Lod headquarters to tell him about his dream.

A few months ago, a Border Police officer approached a mother of a 5-year-old boy who said that her son had a dream to meet the Border Police commander.

The mother said with great excitement that her son was in love with the corps and that he sang all the songs of the Border Police, always wearing the costume of a border policeman, and even above his bed hung the corps' emblem.

The Border Police were moved by the request and today the meeting between young Itai and the Border Police commander took place.

A Border Police patrol car picked up Itai and his family and took them to Border Police headquarters in Lod, after he waited in his home dressed as a Border Police officer wearing a beret.

"Traveling in a Border Police car feels like a real fighter," he said during the trip to meet with the corps commander.



At headquarters, he met with the Border Police commander in his office, where the commander gave him a gold warrior's pin and an IDF flag, and Commander Yaakov Shabtai heard from Itai's parents about his love for the corps.

"We know that demand to join the Border Police is at its peak, and it is very flattering to us that even at this age there is appreciation for the activities of the soldiers who are working night and day to protect the State of Israel," said Border Police Commander Yaakov Shabtai.