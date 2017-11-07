Does the Reform Movement actually want to pray at the Kotel?

A person arriving this morning, Tuesday, for 17th of Tammuz prayers at the Western Wall’s “Ezrat Yisrael,” the agreed-upon mixed gender area, discovered that the space was completely empty.

In a video uploaded by the worshiper, he wonders why the Reform and Conservative movements are fighting to receive an additional space and mutual entrance at the Western Wall when they don’t even bother to show up at the Western Wall on the day that the walls of the Old City were breached.

“Today is the 17th of Tammuz, the day the walls of Jerusalem were breached before the destruction of the Temple, a most significant day for the nation of Israel, on which we pray and express sorrow at the destruction of the Temple, and look at this area - completely empty. Where are our Reform and Conservative brothers who asked the Supreme Court for an egalitarian prayer space? Here, you have a place to pray. Where are you?” he asked.

“The question has to be asked: Whether you really wanted a place to pray, or if it’s all just hypocrisy? I had to come here, so that this area would have at least a few prayers going up to Heaven. Because as far as you’re concerned, it’s all politics.”