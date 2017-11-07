IDF general arrested in German submarine deal probe

Israeli police arrest seven people, including former Major General, over alleged corruption scandal involving a submarine deal with Germany.

A former IDF major general was arrested on Tuesday in connection with an alleged corruption scandal involving a submarine deal with Germany which reportedly involves people close to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"As part of the ongoing investigation being carried out by the national crimes and investigation unit this morning another suspect was arrested and is being questioned," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said on Tuesday.

Tuesday's arrest comes a day after six other Israelis were taken in for questioning on suspicion of offenses including bribery and money laundering over a deal to buy Dolphin submarines from Germany's ThyssenKrupp.

Three were released to home arrest, while three others were remanded.

In February, the justice ministry announced it had launched an investigation into the affair, stressing, however, that Netanyahu himself was not a suspect in the case.