Stabbing in Beitar Illit

20-year old stabbed in the head in haredi town south of Jerusalem. Terrorism not suspected.

A man in his early 20s was stabbed in the haredi town of Beitar Illit south of Jerusalem Tuesday morning.

The victim was reportedly stabbed in the head, and was evacuated to Hadassh Ein Karem Hospital in Jerusalem for treatment.

Police were notified of the stabbing shortly after it occurred, and attempted to question the victim after he had been evacuated to the hospital. The victim, however, refused to cooperate with investigators.

After collecting evidence in the case, authorities located and arrested a 16-year old resident of Beitar Illit they believe was responsible for the stabbing.

According to investigators, the victim and the suspect knew each other prior to the stabbing, though no details regarding the motive for the attack have been disclosed.

The suspect was interrogated following his arrest, and is expected to be brought before a court in Jerusalem for an extension of his arrest.