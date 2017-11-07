Two women found dead in suspected murders in southern Israel

Two women were found dead in southern Israel early Tuesday morning, both apparently the victims of murder. The bodies of the women were found in Sderot, in the western Negev, and Beer Sheva.

Police say they received a report from a man in his early 60s in Sderot who, while under the influence of alcohol, told authorities that he had found the lifeless body of a woman in an apartment next to his.

A police unit dispatched to the apartment building located the body of a 52-year old woman. MDA paramedics declared her dead at the scene.

A few hours later, the body of a 40-year old woman was found in an apartment on Alexander Yannai Street in Beer Sheva. MDA first responders declared her dead at the scene. Police suspect the woman was stabbed to death by her partner.

“When we arrived there,” said MDA paramedics Yonatan Poppin and Michael Valinsky, “we saw in one of the rooms an unconscious woman in her 40s who wasn’t breathing, had no pulse, and had signs of violence [on her body].”

“We attempted to treat her and performed medical examinations of her. She had no vital signs and we were forced to pronounce her dead at the scene.”