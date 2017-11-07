16 dead in Marine Corps plane crash

A US Marine Corps plane used for refueling other aircraft in mid-flight crashed in Mississippi on Monday, killing at least 16 people.

The plane, a KC-130, crashed into a soybean field in Leflore Country after it suffered “structural failure” while flying at an altitude of 20,000 feet, Greenwood Airport official Alan Hammons told WNCN.

The crash set off an enormous explosion, authorities say, exacerbated by the large quantity of jet fuel the refueling plane was carrying on board. Firefighters have had difficulty extinguishing the flames, forcing them to use unmanned devices to contain the blaze.

Search and rescue teams have recovered 16 bodies from the crash site thus far. County officials told the Associated Press that they believe 16 people were on board the plane, though they have not been able to confirm that number. Authorities are still searching for the remains of any additional victims from the crash.