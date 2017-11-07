Costa Rican authorities foil attack on Ariana Grande concert

Authorities in Costa Rica arrest man suspected of threatening to stage an attack at Ariana Grande concert.

Authorities in Costa Rica said on Monday they arrested a 22-year-old Colombian man suspected of threatening to stage an attack at a concert by pop singer Ariana Grande, The Associated Press reported.

On May 22, a bombing following a Grande concert in Manchester, England, killed 22 people and wounded dozens more.

The Costa Rica concert went ahead as scheduled Sunday in the city of Alajuela, according to AP.

Costa Rican prosecutors said in a statement the suspect is a Colombian man who made the threats online.

Head Investigator Walter Espinoza told local media the threats were written in Arabic. He identified the suspect only by the last names Caicedo Lopez.

"The original threat was in the Arabic language and indicated that there could be a situation of danger or an attack at the concert. It was a very sensitive situation," he was quoted as having said.

The suspect was arrested Saturday, a day before the concert, and two cellphones were seized.

Grande 23, shared an image from her Costa Rica show on Instagram on Sunday and wrote: "I love you, Costa Rica."

Two weeks following the Manchester bombing, Grande held a One Love Manchester benefit concert, which raised more than $3.5 million for the victims.

Last week Grande paid tribute to eight-year-old Saffie Roussos, the youngest victim of the Manchester bombing.