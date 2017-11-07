Trump: ISIS's days are 'numbered'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday welcomed the recapture of the Iraqi city of Mosul from Islamic State (ISIS) jihadists, adding it means that the group's days in Iraq and Syria "are numbered."

Trump said in a written statement quoted by The Associated Press that the U.S. will continue to seek the "total destruction" of ISIS.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also addressed the recapture of Mosul, saying the victory of Iraqi forces over ISIS in the city is a "critical milestone" in the world's fight against the extremist group.

He congratulated Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi for the victory and praised Kurdish forces that have helped in the fight.

Tillerson added that much more must be done to defeat ISIS, saying the U.S. and its partners will work with Iraq and the UN to stabilize the liberated areas and help displaced civilians return home.

ISIS "terrorized and brutally murdered thousands of civilians" during its occupation of Mosul, he added, according to AP.

Al-Abadi earlier on Monday declared victory over ISIS in Mosul after nearly nine months of grueling combat to drive the jihadists out of Iraq's second-largest city.

The Iraqi military’s retaking of the city is the most severe blow to ISIS the terror group has suffered yet, though the struggle against the Sunni Muslim terror organization continues in Syria and large portions of northern and western Iraq.

ISIS conquered Mosul, which is located in a predominantly Kurdish region in northern Iraq, in June 2014. The loss of the city was a humiliating blow for Iraq’s security forces, and marked the zenith of the ISIS terror group’s campaign against Iraq.

After more than two years of fighting around Mosul between Kurds and other militia groups against ISIS, the Iraqi military launched an offensive last October aimed at retaking the city – and driving ISIS from northern Iraq.