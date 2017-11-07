Egyptian officers kill 6 ISIS sympathizers

Egyptian police kill six jihadists in gunfight during a raid on their Nile valley hideout.

Egyptian police killed six jihadists who allegedly adhered to the Islamic State (ISIS) group's beliefs when a gunfight erupted Monday during a raid on their Nile valley hideout, the government said, according to the AFP news agency.

The terrorists opened fire on the police as they approached the hideout in Dairut, a town in the southern province of Assiut, the interior ministry said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The police were acting on intelligence that "a group of terrorists who adhere to the beliefs of the Islamic State group were hiding in a residential apartment in uninhabited buildings", it added.

When the six opened fire, the police shot back and killed them.

The six jihadists were using the hideout as "an organizational base and to prepare to carry out a series of terrorist operations within the southern provinces," said the ministry, according to AFP.

The police found a bomb, five automatic weapons, ammunition, military uniforms, and "educational publications containing the concepts and slogans of the (ISIS) group," it added.

ISIS’s Egypt branch, the Sinai Province, has been leading a deadly insurgency that has killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers since the army overthrew Islamist president Mohammed Morsi in 2013 and cracked down on his supporters.

While ISIS has been operating mostly in northern Sinai, they have also carried out attacks in other parts of the country, including Cairo.

The jihadists have been increasingly targeting Christians in their campaign as well.

Groups other than ISIS have also carried out attacks in Egypt targeting policemen and judges.