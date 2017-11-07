Police interrogated following injury of MK Odeh

Three policemen interrogated following complaint by MK Ayman 'Odeh, wounded in Umm al-Hiran. Police: He does not speak truth.

Police decided to open an investigation into the circumstances of the injury of MK Ayman Odeh in the shooting and ramming incident that took place seven months ago in the illegal Bedouin settlement of Umm al-Hiran in the Negev.

Odeh, Chairman of the Joint List, filed a complaint with the Department of Police Investigations after claiming that black sponge bullets had been fired at him.

According to the Channel 10 report, the police decided to open an investigation and three police officers who denied the suspicions against them were summoned and said that MK Odeh was not telling the truth.

"The police have all the material that proves my claim from the first moment and I call on the police to reveal them to the public. Half a year has passed since the attack and it is time to expose the truth to the public," MK Odeh said.

On the night of January 18, during the evacuation of illegal structures in the village of Umm al-Hiran in the Negev, a vehicle driven by a resident of the village, Ya'qub Musa Abu al-Qian, ran into police officers who were guarding the evacuation. One policeman was killed and two lightly wounded. The driver was shot dead by other policemen immediately after the injury.

The circumstances of the incident were controversial from the first days after the incident. While the police announced it was a terrorist attack, others claimed that the driver was hit by gunfire, lost control of his vehicle, and accidentally injured policemen. The incident was still being investigated by the Department for the Investigation of Police.