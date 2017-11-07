Brooklyn yeshiva worker saves life by jumping into safe

Quick-thinking worker jumps into giant safe as it falls so it doesn't crush him.

A yeshiva worker in Brooklyn was installing a large safe to hold a Torah scroll when the safe fell on him, the New York Post reported.

The quick-thinking worker saved himself by jumping inside the safe to avoid being crushed.

At least six firefighters rushed to the scene after the worker was trapped inside the safe at the Rabbinical College Yeshiva in Borough Park Monday morning.

The rescue was captured on video which was posted online. Firefighters can be seen on the ground pulling the worker out from under the 8-foot-long, 3-foot-deep safe. They used metal tools to prop the safe up.

One firefighter is heard shouting "We got him out!" after he was pulled out. A Torah scroll was also retrieved from the safe.

The yeshiva had been installing the safe in response to a rash of Torah thefts in the area recently.