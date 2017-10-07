British police reveal strategy to stay safe: Run

U.K. police release YouTube video advising citizens what to do in event of attack during vacation abroad: 'Run, hide, tell'.

English police have produced a video to advise tourists to stay alert and providing instructions on what to do if gunmen storm their hotel while on vacation abroad.

The video echoes the attack in Tunisia two years ago where 30 Britons were among 38 people killed after a gunman opened fire at a popular beach resort, noted the Express.

The footage shows families with young children fleeing as armed police arrive at a staged scene.

Tourists are advise to “act quickly” and run or find a hiding spot if the safest route is blocked.

Detective chief superintendent Scott Wilson, national coordinator for the Protect and Prepare Strategy, said: “As we saw in Tunisia in 2015 any westerner is likely to be a target anywhere in the world. That’s the sad reality of it.

“We’ve seen attacks in numerous countries so we are trying to say western tourists overseas should be aware of what they should and shouldn’t do if they are caught up in such an attack.”

Vacationers are urged to watch the video with the same gravity they would treat safety precautions on an airplane.

Mr Wilson added: “The chances of being caught up in a terrorist incident are still low but sadly we have seen atrocities take place in the UK and abroad."

“So it is important everyone stays alert and knows what to do if the worst was to happen.

“We want people to think of this in the same way they do the safety film airlines show before take-off.

“They don’t expect anything bad to happen but it is a sensible safety precaution to show people what to do.”