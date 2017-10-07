Jewish woman's lawyers can’t find neo-Nazi she is suing

Notorious neo-Nazi and founder of far-right extremist site disappears after Jewish harassment victim launches lawsuit against him.

Lawyers for a Jewish woman in Montana say they are unable to track down a neo-Nazi she is suing for launching a harassment campaign against her and her family.

Tanya Gersh of Whitefish, Montana announced in April a suit against Andrew Anglin, the founder of the white nationalist website, The Daily Stormer, for revealing her personal information and inflicting “emotional distress.” After a three-month search, Gersh’s lawyers are still trying to find Anglin to deliver the suit.

Anglin launched a campaign in December against Gersh after Sherry Spencer of Whitefish, mother of another white supremacist, Richard Spencer, posted an article on Medium targeting Gersh, a real estate agent, over a real estate dispute. The next day, Anglin made a post for his subscribers titled “Jews Targeting Richard Spencer’s Mother for Harassment and Extortion – TAKE ACTION!”

Gersh claims that anonymous internet users harassed her family after Anglin revealed her her home address and phone number, her husband’s business contact information and her son’s Twitter handle.

The suit accuses Anglin of invading Gersh’s privacy and violating a Montana anti-intimidation law. The Daily Stormer created a campaign on WeSearchr to pay for Anglin’s legal expenses, raising more than $152,000 in donations from nearly 2,000 contributors. According to The Associated Press, Anglin has yet to reveal his whereabouts to face Gersh’s claim.

Gersh’s lawyers from the Southern Poverty Law Center have said that, based off procedure, her suit must be dismissed if Anglin isn’t served a copy of it by July 17. Her team is asking the court for an extended deadline.