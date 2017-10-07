Trump accuses Comey of leaking classified information

US President Donald Trump accused former FBI Director James Comey of leaking classified information Monday.

Trump's accusation came in response to a report by The Hill that more than half of the private memos Comey wrote concerning his Russia-related conversations with the president contained classified information.

Comey testified before Congress last month that he had considered the memos to be personal documents, and that he had shared at least one of them with a friend, Columbia Law School professor Daniel Richman. He had asked Professor Richman to leak the contents of the memo to the press in the hopes of forcing the appointment of a special prosecutor to take over the Russia invesitgation after he was fired by President Trump.

Trump slammed Comey for the revelation.

"James Comey leaked CLASSIFIED INFORMATION to the media. That is so illegal!" the president wrote on his Twitter account.

According to The Hill, Comey may have broken FBI regulations and committed the same offense of mishandling classified information he investigated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for last year.

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway told Fox News that the report was an "incredible bombshell."

"The boy scout, choir boy defense doesn't hold up here because if it contains classified information, he is apparently violating, at the very least, what all FBI members sign -- they sign a document saying you will not do something like this. He was the director of the entire bureau," Conway told Fox & Friends. "The irony to me, anyway ... is that this is exactly the problem that Hillary Clinton had with her illegal server -- the handling of classified and confidential information that Jim Comey was meant to investigate, if not prosecute."