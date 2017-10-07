100 attend ceremony commemorating Jedwabne pogrom

Bishop among participants in memorial for 300 Jewish villagers burned alive by their neighbors in Poland in 1941.

Some 100 people attended a ceremony commemorating the victims of the pogrom in Jedwabne in northeast Poland.

For the first time ceremony was attended by Bishop Rafał Markowski, president of the Council for Religious Dialogue and the Committee for Dialogue with Judaism, who said that the Catholic Church prays for the Polish perpetrators of the murder and apologizes for it.

At Jedwabne, a few dozen local perpetrators burned alive more than 300 Jews in a barn in the village.

Markowski recalled that his predecessor, Bishop Mieczysław Cisło, had said that if the Nostra Aetate Declaration, on the relationship of the Church to non-Christian religions was announced in 1939, there would not have been a pogrom in Kielce or Jedwabne, or perhaps there would not have been the Holocaust.

Emil Jeżowski, from Israel’s embassy, read a letter from Israel’s Ambassador to Poland Anna Azari, in which she emphasized that Israel remains friendly as it watches the difficult path being taken by Poland to learn its history.

“The demands of our religion are for us to remember and not forget,” said Anna Chipczyńska, chairman of the board of the Warsaw Jewish Community, who was attended to during the ceremony for the first time by a bodyguard.

The ceremony also was attended by, among others, Mateusz Szpytma, deputy president of the Institute of National Remembrance; Wojciech Kolarski of the Chancellery of the President Andrzej Duda; Aaron Fishman of the U.S.S Embassy; and Rolf Nikel, Germany’s Ambassador to Poland.

Isaac Lewin, whose family was murdered during the pogrom, came from Israel to recite the Kaddish prayer at the site, as he does every year.

On July 10, 1941, several dozen inhabitants of Jedwabne murdered several hundred Jews living in the town and its surroundings. More than 300 people were burnt alive in the barn, where today there is a monument commemorating the events.

The pogrom was described in detail by Jan Tomasz Gross in his 2000 book “The Neighbors”. Then Institute of National Remembrance began an investigation into the pogrom, but three years later the investigation was discontinued.

In 2001, President Aleksander Kwaśniewski apologized for the pogrom on behalf of him and Polish people “whose conscience is touched” by the crime.