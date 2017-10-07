Dutch MP Geert Wilders last week spoke before Holland's parliament about the urgent need for Europe's leadership to shed their "cowardice". Wilders praised U.S. President Donald Trump's resolve and effectiveness, and held Trump up as an example to be emulated.

"President Donald Trump, what a relief! What a relief in comparison with the leftist dictatorship of the fearful cowardly and wilfully blind leaders that we have in the rest of Europe and also here in this chamber. It makes one cry. I tell you, finally America has a president, finally a western country has a president who not only fulfills his promise, but also states that the security of his own citizens is his primary concern.

"I tell you, Foreign Minister, that in two week's time, President Trump has passed an immigration policy that is more effective than that of your entire cabinet as long as it has existed. As long as it has existed. They did it.

"And I tell you something else: If we in the Netherlands, in Europe, had done what Mr. Trump does - namely close the borders to people from places such as Syria - then these people, including terrorists, would not have come our way and then a lot of innocent people, innocent victims of terror in Europe, would still be alive today. So stop shedding crocodile tears.

"My request is: Learn from Trump and stop chickening out like cowards."