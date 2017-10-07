Ivanka sits in for President Trump

US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley defends Ivanka Trump's sitting in for the President at G-20 summit. 'She's sat in on meetings before.'

President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka made waves over the weekend when she took her father’s place for part of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

On Saturday, President Trump left a roundtable discussion of world leaders, with Ivanka taking his seat in between British Prime Minister Theresa May and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping.

A picture of Ivanka in her father’s seat was leaked by, then deleted from, the Twitter account of Svetlana Lukash, a Russian official at the G-20 summit.

CBS News has reported that an official from the White House has confirmed that Ivanka stepped in – briefly – for her father at the roundtable discussion.

“Ivanka was sitting in the back and then briefly joined the main table when the president had stepped out,” the source told CBS News.

In addition, Ivanka addressed a panel hosted by the World Bank at the G-20 summit, speaking about efforts to encourage female entrepreneurs.

Following a media uproar over Ivanka’s filling-in for her father, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley spoke with CBS on Face the Nation to clarify the role Ivanka played – and continues to play – in her father’s administration.

"I can tell you want her role has been in reference to what I've done. There's times that she has sat in to meetings with me and the president before. A lot of it...involving women entrepreneurship, poverty or famine - she's got her certain issues that she focuses on, and when those things come up, then that's where she is and that's what she likes to focus on."

"She sees herself as part of a public-servant family, and she doesn't want to waste this time by not putting forward some effort to try to help the world."